Elizabeth THILL ELIZABETH (KERGALL)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE KERMELO- Lorient
jumeaux091979 - 1986
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient
jumeaux091987 - 1992
-
CFA DE LA VILLE DE LORIENT- Lorient 1992 - 1993
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers De L'essonne- Evry 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
-
FOLCLO- Lorient
pendant plusieur annÃ©es1983 - 1988
-
Club Roller- Lorient
quelques compÃ©tition1987 - 1990
-
Fanfare Bois Du Château- Lorient
clairon et quel souvenir1989 - 1991
-
VIRY COUNTRY DANCE- Viry chatillon
on dance hihihiiihi2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Elizabeth THILL ELIZABETH (KERGALL)
-
Vit Ã :
PUSSAY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à toutes & tous un petit bonjour voici mon mail jumeaux09@hotmail.fr à très bientôt Elizabeth
Profession :
Gestionnaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis
-
