Elizabeth THILL ELIZABETH (KERGALL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou à toutes & tous un petit bonjour voici mon mail jumeaux09@hotmail.fr à très bientôt Elizabeth

  • Profession :

    Gestionnaire

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :