Elodie DRÈZE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Enfant Jésus - Saint Gabriel- Tourcoing 1989 - 1991
-
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Tourcoing 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1995 - 1997
-
LEP MARIE NOEL- Tourcoing 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1999 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Elodie DRÈZE
-
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
-
Née le :
6 nov. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt à tous ceux qui me reconnaissent!!!
http://godie62.skyrock.com
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4