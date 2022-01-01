Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Saint Pierre- Croix 1991 - 1993
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Roubaix 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Roubaix 1997 - 1999
-
BTS SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL- Loos 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Social Ostricourt- Ostricourt 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE)
-
Vit à :
59185 - PROVIN, France
-
Née le :
12 janv. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) a ajouté Centre Social Ostricourt à son parcours professionnel
-
Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) a ajouté BTS SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL à son parcours scolaire
-
Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) a ajouté Lycée Saint-martin à son parcours scolaire
-
Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) a ajouté Collège Saint-exupéry à son parcours scolaire
-
Emelyne FARGE (EMELYNE FARGE) a ajouté Saint Pierre à son parcours scolaire