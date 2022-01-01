RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Plateau d'Hauteville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GRAND TROU- Lyon 1946 - 1947
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Lyon 1947 - 1949
Parcours entreprise
-
GRANGE DECORATEURS- Lyon 1960 - 1963
-
LA CELLOPHANE- Saint maurice de beynost 1966 - 1976
-
Rhône-Poulenc (Sanofi)- LYON 1976 - 1994
-
Rhone-poulenc Agro- Sophia antipolis 1994 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emilienne MIGUET (MILLIET)
-
Vit à :
HAUTEVILLE LOMPNES, France
-
Née le :
15 sept. 1941 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2