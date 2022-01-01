Emmanuel BONNEHORGUE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GROUPE SCOLAIRE JULES FERRY- Chateauroux 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE GROUPE SCOLAIRE JULES FERRY- Chateauroux 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Beaulieu- Chateauroux 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux- Chateauroux 1993 - 1996
-
Faculte De Droit, Eco, Gestion- Chateauroux
DEUG I et II1996 - 1998
-
Faculté De Droit - Orléans- Orleans
Licence de Droit Administratif1998 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ENFANTS DE NEPTUNE- Chateauroux 1989 - 1991
-
Fisc (Finances Inter Sports Chateauroux- Chateauroux 1991 - 1993
-
HBCC- Chateauroux 1993 - 1994
-
Club Athlétique Châteauroux- Chateauroux 1994 - 1996
-
H.b.c.déols- Deols 1996 - 1998
-
AC ISSOUDUN- Issoudun 1999 - 2001
-
ASLV- Levroux 2001 - 2002
-
ASFAS ATHLETISME- Saran 2002 - 2003
-
JUDO CLUB REUILLOIS- Reuilly 2005 - 2007
-
Handball Club Vatan- Vatan 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- CHATEAUROUX
Conseiller financier1999 - 2001
-
Carrefour- CHARENTON LE PONT
Conseiller financier2001 - 2002
-
Carrefour Banque (Carrefour) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- EVRY
Attaché commercial2002 - 2003
-
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- SAINT PIERRE DES CORPS
Manager Finances et Assurances2003 - 2004
-
Thélem Assurances - Profession libérale (Profession libérale)- Reuilly
Agent Général d'Assurances2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel BONNEHORGUE
-
Vit à :
REUILLY, France
-
Né le :
20 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent Général d'assurances
Situation familiale :
en union libre