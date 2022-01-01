Emmanuel BONNEHORGUE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Carrefour

     -  CHATEAUROUX

    Conseiller financier

    1999 - 2001

  • Carrefour

     -  CHARENTON LE PONT

    Conseiller financier

    2001 - 2002

  • Carrefour Banque (Carrefour)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  EVRY

    Attaché commercial

    2002 - 2003

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  SAINT PIERRE DES CORPS

    Manager Finances et Assurances

    2003 - 2004

  • Thélem Assurances  - Profession libérale (Profession libérale)

     -  Reuilly

    Agent Général d'Assurances

    2005 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    Agent Général d'assurances

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

