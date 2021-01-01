Emmanuel CHAGNAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Richebourg 1973 - 1979
-
Collège François Mauriac- Houdan 1979 - 1985
-
Lycée Rotrou- Dreux 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Dreux 1986 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
INTERDISCOUNT - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1993 - 1995
-
COKTEL - Développeur (Autre)- Meudon la foret 1995 - 2005
-
Vivendi Games Mobile (Vivendi) - Lead Programmeur (Informatique)- MEUDON LA FORET 2006 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel CHAGNAS
-
Vit à :
RICHEBOURG, France
-
Né le :
8 oct. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Mes goûts et passions
