Emmanuel EMMANUEL VINCIGUERRA (VINCIGUERRA)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Maternelle St Exupery Henri Wallon- Acheres
Rue Lefevre1966 - 1969
PAUL LANGEVIN- Acheres 1969 - 1974
école Henry Wallon- Acheres 1969 - 1974
Collège Jean Lurçat- Acheres 1974 - 1979
Lep 92, Boulevard Bessieres- Paris
Chimie CAIC1979 - 1981
Lycée Paul Vaillant Couturier- Gennevilliers
Bac F6 Chimie1981 - 1983
IUT CHIMIE- Orsay 1983 - 1985
Parcours club
Csa Club De Football Achèrois- Acheres 1974 - 1980
Club De Football Entreprise Ifp- Rueil malmaison
EntraÃ®neur de la section football de 1990 Ã 20091989 - 2009
Parcours militaire
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue
Puis 39e RI Ã Rouen1986 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Ifp énergies Nouvelles - Ifpen - Physico-chimie des MatÃ©riaux PolymÃ¨res (Technique)- RUEIL MALMAISON 1987 - 2009
Université De Corse - Technicien ContrÃ´le Commande (Technique)- Corte
Plateforme MYRTE Ajaccio2010 - 2011
Areva Stockage Energie - Technicien Process hydrogÃ¨ne (Technique)- Ajaccio
Gestion technique de la plateforme MYRTE2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel EMMANUEL VINCIGUERRA (VINCIGUERRA)
Vit Ã :
CUTTOLI CORTICCHIATO, France
NÃ© le :
14 mai 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
