Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue

    Puis 39e RI Ã  Rouen

    1986 - 1986

Parcours entreprise

  • Ifp énergies Nouvelles - Ifpen  - Physico-chimie des MatÃ©riaux PolymÃ¨res (Technique)

     -  RUEIL MALMAISON 1987 - 2009

  • Université De Corse  - Technicien ContrÃ´le Commande (Technique)

     -  Corte

    Plateforme MYRTE Ajaccio

    2010 - 2011

  • Areva Stockage Energie  - Technicien Process hydrogÃ¨ne (Technique)

     -  Ajaccio

    Gestion technique de la plateforme MYRTE

    2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages