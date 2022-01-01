Emmanuel GIRESSE (EMMANUEL GIRESSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Caudrot)- Caudrot 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Toulouse Lautrec- Langon 1991 - 1995
-
Lep De Langon- Langon 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Matra- 1997 - 1998
-
Mdb Langon - Chauffeur- Langon 2001 - 2006
-
Tps Alloin Kn Road- Bordeaux 2006 - 2023
Parcours militaire
-
121 Régiment Du Train Montlhéry- Montlhery 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel GIRESSE (EMMANUEL GIRESSE)
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né le :
17 janv. 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
