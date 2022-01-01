Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Castors 2- Carcassonne 1971 - 1975
-
Ecole Pierre Paul Riquet (Caraman)- Caraman 1975 - 1976
-
Ecole Des Castors 2- Carcassonne 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Grazailles- Carcassonne 1979 - 1985
-
ALFRED SAUVY- Villelongue dels monts 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL)
-
Vit à :
TALMONT ST HILAIRE, France
-
Né le :
5 août 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) a ajouté ALFRED SAUVY à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) a ajouté Collège Grazailles à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) a ajouté Ecole Des Castors 2 à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) a ajouté Ecole Pierre Paul Riquet (Caraman) à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel LOUSTAUNAU (EMMANUEL) a ajouté Ecole Des Castors 2 à son parcours scolaire