Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LANVEUR KERJULAUDE- Lorient 1976 - 1985
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Dupuy De Lome- Lorient 1991 - 1993
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes 1993 - 2000
-
Indian Institute Of Science- Bangalore 2001 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel PORHIEL
-
Vit Ã :
HENNEBONT, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 oct. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CrÃªpier
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
