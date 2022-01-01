Eric MAILHARRANCIN (ERIC MAILHARRANCIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Bayonne 1963 - 1967
-
Ecole Baste Quieta- Saint pierre d'irube 1968 - 1970
-
Collège Albert Camus- Bayonne 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée René Cassin- Bayonne 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Armentieres 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Normale Superieure- Cachan 1979 - 1983
-
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DU GENIE MILITAIRE- Versailles 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Geoffroy Saint Hilaire Etampes- Etampes 1984 - 1987
-
Lycee Jules Supervielle- Oloron sainte marie 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Louis De Foix Bayonne- Bayonne 1988 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric MAILHARRANCIN (ERIC MAILHARRANCIN)
-
Vit à :
UZTARITZE / USTARITZ, France
-
Né le :
24 oct. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
