Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU PLANTY- Buxerolles 1958 - 1964
Lycée Camille Guérin- Poitiers 1967 - 1969
Lycée Victor Hugo- Poitiers 1970 - 1972
Faculté De Droit De Poitiers- Poitiers 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
Centre D'appel La Redoute - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 1981 - 2002
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Evelyne BELLOT LARASSE
Vit à :
LYON, France
Née en :
1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CADRE COMMERCIALE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1