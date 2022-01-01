Fabien DUPRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • EUROSTOCK  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Neuilly sur marne 1995 - 1997

  • M.i.g.  - AttachÃ© de direction (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Le kremlin bicetre 1997 - 1998

  • MIC SA  - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gonesse 1999 - 2002

  • JUNGHEINRICH  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Roissy en france 2002 - 2006

  • Fenwick Linde  - Commercial grands comptes rÃ©gional (Commercial)

     -  Saint michel sur orge 2006 - 2008

  • MAZAK LASER FRANCE  - Responsable commercial rÃ©gional

     -  Villejust 2008 - 2009

  • Anjou Tolerie  - Commercial RÃ©gional

     -  Saint georges sur loire 2009 - 2009

  • STILL

     -  Serris 2009 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabien DUPRAT

  • Vit Ã  :

    LES GRANGES LE ROI, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1973 (50 ans)

  • Profession :

    Cadre commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

