Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MARCEAU- Drancy
CP- Mme Colonna CE1 - Mme Kervrant CE2 - Mme Joly1979 - 1982
-
ECOLE JEAN MERMOZ- Le bourget
CM1 - CM2 M. Ayrault1982 - 1984
-
Collège Didier Daurat- Le bourget
6Ã©me C 5Ã©me E 4Ã©me D 3Ã©me D1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Privé Stanislas- Paris
2nde 21988 - 1989
-
Lycée L'espérance- Aulnay sous bois
2nde 4 1Ã¨re S1 Tle C1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Charles Péguy- Paris
Commerce International AnnÃ©e 1 & 21992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
EUROSTOCK - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Neuilly sur marne 1995 - 1997
-
M.i.g. - AttachÃ© de direction (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Le kremlin bicetre 1997 - 1998
-
MIC SA - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)- Gonesse 1999 - 2002
-
JUNGHEINRICH - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Roissy en france 2002 - 2006
-
Fenwick Linde - Commercial grands comptes rÃ©gional (Commercial)- Saint michel sur orge 2006 - 2008
-
MAZAK LASER FRANCE - Responsable commercial rÃ©gional- Villejust 2008 - 2009
-
Anjou Tolerie - Commercial RÃ©gional- Saint georges sur loire 2009 - 2009
-
STILL- Serris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien DUPRAT
-
Vit Ã :
LES GRANGES LE ROI, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse
-
