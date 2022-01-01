Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Etienne-jean Lapassat- Romans sur isere 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Albert Triboulet- Romans sur isere 1980 - 1983
-
IUT GEA- Grenoble 1984 - 1986
-
Iae Grenoble- Grenoble 2009 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE)
-
Vit à :
ROMANS SUR ISERE, France
-
Née le :
21 févr. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE) a ajouté Iae Grenoble à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE) a ajouté IUT GEA à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE) a ajouté Lycée Albert Triboulet à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabienne ARISDAKESSIAN (LO GIUDICE) a ajouté Collège Etienne-jean Lapassat à son parcours scolaire