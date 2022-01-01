Fabienne DUBOIS GAYDRAY (DUBOIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Clair (Le Thuit Signol)- Le thuit signol 1969 - 1975
Collège Fénelon- Elbeuf 1975 - 1979
Lycée Professionnel Privé Notre-dame- Elbeuf 1979 - 1981
LYCEE TECHNIQUE PRIVE LES TOURELLES- Rouen 1981 - 1982
Lycée Privé Fénelon- Elbeuf 1982 - 1983
ECOLE PIGIER- Rouen 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
GARAGE MALHERBE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Rouen 1988 - 1990
Hôtel Mercure - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Rouen 1990 - 1994
HAYS LOGISTIQUE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Saint etienne du rouvray 1996 - 2001
FRANCE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Croissy beaubourg 1996 - 2001
INTERMACHE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Pont audemer 2002 - 2004
SLAUR CHAUVET NIGERIA- Le havre 2005 - 2005
SLAUR CHAUVET NIGERIA- Le havre 2006 - 2006
ANDRE VALOIS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Harfleur 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabienne DUBOIS GAYDRAY (DUBOIS)
Vit à :
PONT AUDEMER, France
Née le :
19 févr. 1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à vous tous, j''espère de tout mon coeur de pouvoir recontacter certains de vous.
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1