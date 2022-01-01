RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã ClissonLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Clisson
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARGUERITE- Eaubonne 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1978 - 1984
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Parc Moor- Pont aven 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Jacques Prévert- Taverny 1985 - 1987
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1989 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabienne LE BLOA-LE MERCIER (LE MERCIER)
-
Vit Ã :
CLISSON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 juin 1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
