Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Fontaines De Monjous- Gradignan 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Max Linder- Libourne 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée François Magendie- Bordeaux 1989 - 1992
-
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux 1992 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice AGÉSILAS
-
Vit à :
SAINT GILLES LES BAINS, France
-
Né le :
13 mars 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est le moment des réunions d'anciens combattants!!!!!
Profession :
Médecin
Voyages
-
