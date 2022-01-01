Fabrice HORVILLEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SOBOUL- Nimes 1979 - 1984
Collège Révolution- Nimes 1984 - 1988
Lycée Montaury- Nimes 1988 - 1991
Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii- Montpellier 1993 - 1996
Institut Des Sciences De L'ingénieur De Montpellier Ii (Isim)- Montpellier 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
K2 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2002
PIXELPARK - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2002
ASTON - Informaticien (Informatique)- Velizy villacoublay 2002 - maintenant
INTERTEK INGENIERIE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rousset 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice HORVILLEUR
Vit à :
RUEIL MALMAISON, France
Né le :
4 avril 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2