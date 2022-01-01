Fabrice MASCHERONI (FABRICE EMPLOYÉ POLYVALENT MASCHERONI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE AIGUELONGUE I ET II- Montpellier 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Jeu De Mail- Montpellier 1990 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice MASCHERONI (FABRICE EMPLOYÉ POLYVALENT MASCHERONI)
-
Vit à :
TEYRAN, France
-
Né le :
24 mai 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabrice MASCHERONI (FABRICE EMPLOYÉ POLYVALENT MASCHERONI) a ajouté Collège Jeu De Mail à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice MASCHERONI (FABRICE EMPLOYÉ POLYVALENT MASCHERONI) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE AIGUELONGUE I ET II à son parcours scolaire