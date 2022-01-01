RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Grenoble
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Camus - Louis Pasteur (Luynes)- Luynes 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Roux- Fondettes 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Balzac- Tours 1985 - 1989
Parcours club
-
CENTRE CULTUREL ET D- Fondettes
Ã©lÃ¨ve de l'Ã©cole de musique (saxo)1982 - 1986
-
LA SENTINELLE DES ALPES- Grenoble
webmestre2008 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice RAIMBAULT
-
Vit Ã :
LUYNES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé, 2 filles et un boulot passionnant.
Profession :
Chef de projets informatiques
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Finlande - GrÃ¨ce - - Italie - - Maroc - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Canada - Chili - Chypre - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰tats-Unis - Fidji - France - Guatemala - Guyana - - Hongrie - Inde - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Japon - Kenya - Luxembourg - Madagascar - Mexique - Mongolie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Panama - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Pays-Bas - Pologne - PÃ©rou - Roumanie - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Serbie - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam
-
