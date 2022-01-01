Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LE RONDEAU- Tierce 1981 - 1985
-
Jacques Prevert Chateauneuf Sur Sarthe- Chateauneuf sur sarthe 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Segre 1989 - 1992
-
ISTIA- Angers 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Ppg -sipsy- Avrille 1998 - 2009
-
Orano La Hague- Beaumont hague 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON)
-
Vit à :
QUERQUEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté Orano La Hague à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté Ppg -sipsy à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté ISTIA à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté Lycée Blaise Pascal à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté Jacques Prevert Chateauneuf Sur Sarthe à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice TOULON (FABRICE TOULON) a ajouté LE RONDEAU à son parcours scolaire