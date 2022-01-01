Fanny FANNY RAPPENEAU (RAPPENEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Henrie Wallon- Valenton 1981 - 1986
-
La Fontaine Neuilly Sur Marne- Neuilly sur marne 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fanny FANNY RAPPENEAU (RAPPENEAU)
-
Vit à :
VENANSAULT, France
-
Née le :
17 févr. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fanny FANNY RAPPENEAU (RAPPENEAU) a ajouté Henrie Wallon à son parcours scolaire
-
Fanny FANNY RAPPENEAU (RAPPENEAU) a ajouté La Fontaine Neuilly Sur Marne à son parcours scolaire