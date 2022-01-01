Flavien FLAVIEN FRIGO (FRIGO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Vertheuil)- Vertheuil 1985 - 1986
-
SAINT COLOMB DE LAUZUN- Saint colomb de lauzun 1986 - 1987
-
Ecole Primaire De Saint Pardoux Isaac (Saint Pardoux Isaac)- Saint pardoux isaac 1988 - 1989
-
Collège De La Cité Scolaire- Marmande 1990 - 1995
-
Mfr Ste Bazeille 47- Sainte bazeille 1996 - 1998
-
CHAMBRE DES METIERS- Agen 1999 - 2001
-
CFAA CFPPA DU LOT- Gramat 2018 - 2018
-
Cfaa Cfppa Du Lot- Lacapelle marival
BPA TAP2018 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
-
Agriculteur Tabac - Stage- Fourques sur garonne 1996 - 1997
-
Planet Pizza - Stage pizza- Marmande 1997 - 1997
-
Jardinerie Jay - Stage- Marmande 1997 - 1997
-
Charcuterie Duvigneau - Stage traiteur (Autre)- Marmande 1997 - 1997
-
L'adapt - Stage de cuisine- Virazeil 1997 - 1997
-
Charcuterie Ville Traiteur - Stage traiteur- Marmande 1998 - 1998
-
Pâtisserie Ameline - Stage pÃ¢tissier- Marmande 1998 - 1998
-
Boulangerie Fournil Gascon - Stage boulanger- Marmande 1998 - 1998
-
RESTAURANT LE TRIANON - Apprenti cuisinier- Marmande 1999 - 2000
-
La Petite Siréne De Copenhague - Stage sur jours de congÃ© cuisinier- Paris 1999 - 1999
-
Restaurant La Toque Blanche - Apprenti cuisinier- Pujols 2000 - 2001
-
Restaurant Le Pétrelle - Stage sur jours de congÃ© cuisinier- Paris 2000 - 2000
-
Hotel Restaurant Le Fenelon - Cuisinier- Carennac 2001 - 2005
-
Restaurant Le Saint Julien - Cuisinier- Sallanches 2001 - 2002
-
Centre De Vacance Costa Nuova - Commis de cuisine- La chapelle d'abondance 2001 - 2002
-
ANDROS - Manutentionnaire- Biars sur cere 2006 - 2013
-
Restaurant Le Relais Du Pont Neuf - Cuisinier- Saint cere 2006 - 2006
-
Ger'son Pierrot Gourmand - Manutentionnaire- Altillac 2008 - 2008
-
TRADIFRAIS - Manutentionnaire- Biars sur cere 2008 - 2009
-
Materne-boin - Manutentionnaire- Biars sur cere 2009 - 2009
-
ANDROS - OpÃ©rateur bassine (Production)- Biars sur cere 2013 - 2017
-
Pépinières Chapelle - Stage- Altillac 2018 - 2018
-
Mairie De Biars Sur Cére - Stage agent des espace vert (Autre)- Biars sur cere 2018 - 2018
-
Mazot Benoît Paysagiste - STAGE ESPACES VERTS (Autre)- Loubressac 2018 - 2018
-
Mairie De Biars Sur Cére - STAGES ESPACE VERTS (Autre)- Biars sur cere 2018 - 2019
-
MAIRIE - Agent polyvalent espaces verts- Biars sur cere 2019 - 2022
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Flavien FLAVIEN FRIGO (FRIGO)
-
Vit Ã :
BIARS SUR CÃˆRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 mars 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
OpÃ©rateur bassine
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
