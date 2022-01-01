Florence CLAISSE (BRUNET ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES CATENOY- Catenoy 1977 - 1978
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Catenoy)- Catenoy 1978 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Fernel- Clermont 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Cassini- Clermont 1989 - 1992
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Beauvais 1992 - 1994
-
I.l.i.s (Institut Lillois D'ingénierie De La Santé)- Lille 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL PAUL DOUMER - Agent hospitalier (Autre)- Labruyere 1991 - 1991
-
Hopital Gonesse - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Gonesse 1992 - 1992
-
HOPITAL PAUL DOUMER - Agent hospitalier (Autre)- Labruyere 1993 - 1993
-
Maison De Retraite Clairefontaine - Auxiliaire de vie (Autre)- Lamorlaye 1994 - 1994
-
MAXIMO - OPERATRICE DE SAISIE (Commercial)- Ercuis 1995 - 1995
-
A.d.m.r. - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)- Survilliers 1995 - 1996
-
C.p.a.m. - COMPTABLE (Comptabilité)- Creil 1996 - 2001
-
FIDUCIAIRE DES BORDS DE MARNE - Assistante comptable (Comptabilité)- Epernay 2001 - 2002
-
SARL RESIDENCE LES VIGNES - Adjointe de direction (Autre)- Oeuilly 2002 - maintenant
-
Vitibot - Responsable administrative et comptable (Autre)- Reims 2018 - 2020
-
Arpavie Bezannes Et Betheny - Directrice de 2 établissements (Direction générale)- Reims 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence CLAISSE (BRUNET )
-
-
Née le :
5 mai 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
je serai très contente d'avoir de vos nouvelles
Profession :
Directrice adjointe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Égypte - Espagne - France - - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
