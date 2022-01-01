RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mellac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Florence KERBRAT-COPY (COPY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Lannouchen- Landivisiau 1969 - 1973
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES VICTOIRES- Landivisiau 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Public Kerzourat- Landivisiau 1978 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence KERBRAT-COPY (COPY)
-
Vit à :
MELLAC, France
-
Née le :
20 janv. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible