Parcours
Parcours scolaire

Ecole élémentaire De Piedmont- Mont saint martin 1971 - 1979

COLLEGE ALFRED MEZIERES- Longwy 1979 - 1984

CIFAC - Apprentissage Employé de Restaurant- Nimes 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise

Auberge De La Gelinotte - Apprenti Employé de Restaurant (Autre)- Saze 1984 - 1986

Restaurant Chez Janin - Serveur (Autre)- Bour 1987 - 1988

Hôtel Ibis Aéroport - Chef de rang (Autre)- Luxembourg 1987 - 1988

Hôtel Restaurant Cottage - Directeur (Direction générale)- Dudelange 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général

Prénom Nom :Florentino CARVALHO (CARVALHO)

Vit à :
MONT SAINT MARTIN, France

Né le :
23 avril 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cool
Profession :
Directeur D'Hôtel - Restaurant
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Brésil - Égypte - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Luxembourg - Paraguay - Porto Rico - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie

