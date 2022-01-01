Francine THIRION (FROSIO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LANDRIVAUX- Herserange 1961 - 1964
EDOUARD DREUX- Longwy 1964 - 1965
Collége D'enseignement Général De La Rue De Metz- Longwy 1965 - 1970
Lycée Alfred Mézières- Longwy 1970 - 2008
ECOLE INFIRMIERE CHU LIONNOIS- Nancy 1975 - 1978
école De Puericultrice- Nancy 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
Pédiatrie Hopital Central- Nancy 1978 - 1980
Pédiatrie Hopital D'enfants- Nancy 1982 - 1988
Protection Maternelle Et Infantile 88- Saint die 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Francine THIRION (FROSIO)
Vit à :
WISEMBACH, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFIRMIERE PUERICULTRICE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3