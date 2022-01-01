RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Rouen
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE STANISLAS LAVIGNE- Pau 1971 - 1979
Institut Saint-pierre- Caen 1979 - 1983
Lycée Sainte-marie- Caen 1983 - 1987
UFR STAPS DE CAEN- Caen 1988 - 1992
Parcours club
JAB PAU- Pau 1974 - 1979
Sm.caen- Caen 1979 - 1995
ALM- Evreux 1995 - 2000
BLEUETS NOTRE DAME DE PAU- Pau 2000 - 2002
ESTAC- Troyes 2002 - 2006
EVREUX AC- Evreux 2006 - 2008
US QUEVILLY- Rouen 2008 - 2014
Académie Mohammed Vi De Football- Rabat 2014 - 2020
Parcours entreprise
LIGUE FOOTBALL GUYANE - Directeur technique et coach pÃ´le espoirs- Cayenne 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Franck DESHAYES
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ã©ducateur sportif
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Franck DESHAYES a ajoutÃ© LIGUE FOOTBALL GUYANE Ã son parcours professionnel
Franck DESHAYES a ajoutÃ© Académie Mohammed Vi De Football Ã son parcours sportif
Franck DESHAYES a reconnu Franck DESHAYES sur la photo Terminale D blanche
Franck DESHAYES a reconnu Franck DESHAYES sur la photo 2nde
Franck DESHAYES a reconnu Franck DESHAYES sur la photo 4eme jaune
Franck DESHAYES a reconnu Franck DESHAYES sur la photo 4ème jaune