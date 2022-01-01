Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE GUYNEMER- Strasbourg 1962 - 1965
-
ECOLE GUYNEMER- Strasbourg 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Solignac- Strasbourg 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée A.schweitzer- Strasbourg 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Jean Monnet- Strasbourg 1974 - 1977
-
IUFM DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 1977 - 1979
-
ECOLE ERPD- Strasbourg 1982 - 1983
Parcours de vacances
-
Colo Sncf Haicabia- Hendaye
Avex les monos FranÃ§oise, Brigitte, Jean-Claude, Didier, Jean-Jacques (voile) sous la direction de Brigitte1976 - 1976
-
Colonie Vallourec Le Martinet- Grandfontaine
En pleine nature prÃ¨s du col du Donon1978 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Guynemer 2- Strasbourg
je quitte Guynemer pour la retraite1977 - 2016
Parcours militaire
-
20 Eme Rgt Du Train- Baden baden 1981 - 1981
-
DTMVF GARE KEHL- Kehl am rhein 1981 - 1982
Parcours club
-
Cercle Sportif Neuhof 1910- Strasbourg 1985 - maintenant
-
Fcsk 06- Strasbourg 1988 - 1990
-
A.s. Vauban- Strasbourg 1990 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS)
-
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 aoÃ»t 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je n'ai jamais quitté Guynemer; je suis passé de l'autre côté du bureau. Célibataire sans enfant. Depuis juin 2016 à la retraite
Profession :
Instituteur
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck CLAUSS sur la photo Qui reconnaît les stars de 1976 ?
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a ajoutÃ© Colo Sncf Haicabia Ã son parcours associatif
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a ajoutÃ© Colonie Sncf Haïçabia (Hendaye) Ã son parcours associatif
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a ajoutÃ© Colo Sncf Haicabia Ã son parcours associatif
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Patrick EBER sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Matthieu LOUIS sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Eric LEPOITTEVIN sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck REINHARDT sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck CLAUSS sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck CLAUSS sur la photo Mon premier CM1 à Guynemer 1 Pavillon 21
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Bernard VOGEL sur la photo classe de M. Schmitt
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck CLAUSS sur la photo classe de M. Schmitt
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Franck CLAUSS sur la photo classe de M. Schmitt
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu HervÃ© LEPOITTEVIN sur la photo Guynemer, CE2 - Salle 16
-
Franck FRANCK CLAUSS (CLAUSS) a reconnu Herve LEPOITTEVIN sur la photo Guynemer, CE2 - Salle 16