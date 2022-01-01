Françoise Chantal GAUTREAU (DELAUNAY ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PLESSIS CELLIER- Nantes 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Bellevue- Nantes 1974 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise Chantal GAUTREAU (DELAUNAY )
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Née le :
12 sept. 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Françoise Chantal GAUTREAU (DELAUNAY ) a ajouté Collège Bellevue à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise Chantal GAUTREAU (DELAUNAY ) a ajouté ECOLE PLESSIS CELLIER à son parcours scolaire