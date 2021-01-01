RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Brive-la-Gaillarde
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Germain Les Belles (Saint Germain Les Belles)- Saint germain les belles 1960 - maintenant
-
Ecole Notre-dame- Brive la gaillarde 1967 - 1970
-
Sacré Coeur- Allassac 1970 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER)
-
Vit à :
BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France
-
Née le :
25 janv. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Francis MARTIN sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Francis MARTIN sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Martine SAGE (RACENET) sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Francis MARTIN sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Gérard LAFARGE sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Myriam REIX sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Franck BOIROT sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Robert LEJEUNE sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Martine FRANCY (TREILLE) sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Martine SAGET sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Irene LEJEUNE (LEON) sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Françoise ROCHE (LECUYER) sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES
-
Francoise FRANCOISE GENILIER (GENILIER) a reconnu Françoise GENILIER (ROCHE) sur la photo maternelle CP ST GERMAIN LES BELLES