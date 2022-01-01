Francoise GEOFFRAY (GEOFFRAY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

  • COLONIE OTL TCL

     -  Monsols

    recherche tous ceux qui Ã©taient avec moi , un mois innoubliable avec Faty, Jean-Marc comme moniteur et les 2 Jean-Luc, Nadine, AgnÃ¨s,Joelle etc...Comme amis. A bientot j'espÃ¨re.

    1972 - 1973

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages