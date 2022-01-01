Françoise LASSAGNE (NORMAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GASTON RAMON- Etampes 1968 - 1971
-
Collège Geoffroy St Hilaire- Etampes 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Geoffroy Saint-hilaire- Etampes 1975 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise LASSAGNE (NORMAND)
-
Vit à :
ETAMPES, France
-
Née le :
9 sept. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Françoise LASSAGNE (NORMAND) a ajouté Lycée Geoffroy Saint-hilaire à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise LASSAGNE (NORMAND) a ajouté Collège Geoffroy St Hilaire à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise LASSAGNE (NORMAND) a ajouté ECOLE GASTON RAMON à son parcours scolaire