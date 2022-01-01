Françoise LE BIHAN (RAOULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Saint agathon 1974 - 1979
Collège Jacques Prévert- Guingamp 1979 - 1983
Lycée Auguste Pavie- Guingamp 1983 - 1986
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes 1986 - 1989
Ifsic - Institut De Formation Supérieure En Informatique Et Communication- Rennes 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Unilog (Logica) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1992 - 2005
Unilog (Logica) - Informaticienne (Informatique)- PARIS 1992 - 2005
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Françoise LE BIHAN (RAOULT)
Vit à :
NANTES, France
Née le :
17 janv. 1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Nantaise depuis peu, je travaille toujours dans l'informatique.
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
