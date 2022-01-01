Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours associatif
Parcours entreprise
-
Etude Lefèvre- Chantilly 1976 - 1978
-
KAUFMAN AND BROAD- Paris 1978 - 1980
-
ACTIM- Paris 1980 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA)
-
Vit à :
CHAUNY, France
-
Née le :
14 juin 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Bénévolat protection animale
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) a ajouté Etude Lefèvre à son parcours professionnel
-
Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) a ajouté Grifpa à son parcours associatif
-
Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) a ajouté Civis à son parcours associatif
-
Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) a ajouté ACTIM à son parcours professionnel
-
Françoise NITKA (FRANÇOISE NITKA) a ajouté KAUFMAN AND BROAD à son parcours professionnel