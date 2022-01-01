Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GARROS- Langon 1962 - 1963
-
CHATEAU GARROS- Langon 1963 - 1967
-
Lycee Mixte De Bazas 33- Bazas 1967 - 1970
-
FACULTE DE SCIENCES TALENCE- Talence 1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- 1973 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY)
-
Vit à :
AIGUEPERSE, France
-
Née le :
17 juin 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) a ajouté Carrefour à son parcours professionnel
-
Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) a ajouté FACULTE DE SCIENCES TALENCE à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) a ajouté ECOLE GARROS à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) a ajouté CHATEAU GARROS à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise TOTY RONCHAUD (TOTY) a ajouté Lycee Mixte De Bazas 33 à son parcours scolaire