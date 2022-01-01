Frank-Guillaume TRAINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES COUDRAYS- Maurepas 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Des Sept Marres- Elancourt 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Les Sept Mares- Maurepas 1979 - 1983
-
Collège L'agiot- Elancourt 1983 - 1984
-
Lycee Des 7 Mares- Elancourt 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Des 7 Mares- Maurepas 1984 - 1987
-
INSTITUT INTERNATIONAL DE BONNELLES- Bonnelles 1987 - 1988
-
CBI- Paris
BTS Comptabilite/Gestion1989 - 1990
-
CBI- Paris
BTS Comptabilite/Gestion1991 - 1992
-
PHOENIX COLLEGE- Phoenix
Bachelor of Science Business/Finance2004 - 2007
-
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY- Boston
Master of Business Administration en Finance/High Tech2008 - 2010
Parcours club
-
PLAISIR RUGBY CLUB- Plaisir 1980 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
35ème Ri- Belfort 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Moorings Sa- Paris
Comptable1992 - 1997
-
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK- New york
Analyste Financier1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frank-Guillaume TRAINEAU
-
Vit à :
Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
14 mars 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer." A. Einstein
Profession :
Analyste financier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1