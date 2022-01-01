RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Nogent-sur-MarneLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Nogent-sur-Marne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Philippe De Vigneulles- Metz 1981 - 1985
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1985 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic PAGNIEZ
Vit Ã :
NOGENT SUR MARNE, France
NÃ© en :
1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
