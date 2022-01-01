Frédéric PLANET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
SAINT ROMAIN DE JALIONAS- Saint romain de jalionas
Pas trop sûr des dates: de pupille à cadet.1982 - 1989
Parcours scolaire
Lycée La Pléiade- Pont de cheruy 1989 - 1993
Iut Département Informatique Antenne De L'iut A De Lyon 1- Bourg en bresse 1994 - 1996
LE CHATEAU- Anjou 1998 - 1999
Parcours militaire
Quartier General Frère- Lyon 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Charcuterie Traiteur Selection- Lyon 1998 - 2001
HELENA BIOSCIENCE EUROPE - Ingénieur technico-commercial (Commercial)- Saint leu la foret 2001 - 2003
MENARINI DIAGNOSTICS - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Antony 2004 - 2011
LABORATOIRE CERBA - Responsable commercial Rhône-Alpes Auvergne Languedoc Roussillon (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frédéric PLANET
Vit à :
COURTENAY, France
15 août 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT
frederic.planet@free.fr
Profession :
INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
