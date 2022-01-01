Gabriel ARNAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Gabriel ARNAUD

  • Vit à :

    MARSEILLE, France

  • Né en :

    1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Gabywolf@hotmail.fr

  • Profession :

    Chauffeur livreur

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :