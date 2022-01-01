Gabriel FLAU (GABRIEL FLAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Notre Dame De La Tourtelière- Montournais 1990 - 1993
-
Notre Dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel FLAU (GABRIEL FLAU)
-
Vit à :
VILLIERS EN PLAINE, France
-
Né le :
19 juil. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Gabriel FLAU (GABRIEL FLAU) a ajouté Notre Dame Du Roc à son parcours scolaire
-
Gabriel FLAU (GABRIEL FLAU) a ajouté Notre Dame De La Tourtelière à son parcours scolaire