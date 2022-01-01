Gaelle BRUNETEAU (DELATTRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De La Couldre (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre- Parthenay 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Chatillon sur indre 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaelle BRUNETEAU (DELATTRE)
-
Vit à :
PERPIGNAN, France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible