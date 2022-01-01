Gaetane RIVIERE (ROUMEGOUS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (L Eguille)- L'eguille 1979 - 1985
Collège Henri Dunant- Royan 1985 - 1990
Lycée Cordouan- Royan 1990 - 1993
IUT GLT BX IV- Bruges 1993 - 1994
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
CENTRE EQUESTRE- Saint yzan de soudiac 2004 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
La Kasbah-agadir- Agadir 2009 - 2009
HOTEL LA PIROGUE- Ile maurice 2009 - 2009
Club Jumbo- Marrakech 2011 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gaetane RIVIERE (ROUMEGOUS)
Vit Ã :
CERCOUX, France
NÃ©e le :
29 dÃ©c. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée,j ai une fille ,je partage ma vie entre ma famille et ma passion pour les chevaux.
Profession :
Agent sncf
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
