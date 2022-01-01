GeneviÃ¨ve POUPART (MASSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ste Marie- Avenay val d'or 1973 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GeneviÃ¨ve POUPART (MASSE)
-
Vit Ã :
PRAHECQ, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
GeneviÃ¨ve POUPART (MASSE) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Ste Marie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GeneviÃ¨ve POUPART (MASSE) a reconnu GeneviÃ¨ve POUPART (MASSE) sur la photo 3ème année commerciale