Geoffroy PASTORELLI (GEOFFROY PASTORELLI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAGNOLIAS- Nice 1993 - 1998
-
Collège Sainte Thérèse- Nice 1998 - 2004
-
Lycée Don Bosco- Nice 2003 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffroy PASTORELLI (GEOFFROY PASTORELLI)
-
Vit à :
NICE, France
-
Né le :
17 sept. 1988 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Geoffroy PASTORELLI (GEOFFROY PASTORELLI) a ajouté Lycée Don Bosco à son parcours scolaire
-
Geoffroy PASTORELLI (GEOFFROY PASTORELLI) a ajouté Collège Sainte Thérèse à son parcours scolaire
-
Geoffroy PASTORELLI (GEOFFROY PASTORELLI) a ajouté ECOLE MAGNOLIAS à son parcours scolaire