Geoffroy VAUDOR (GEOFFROY VAUDOR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1998 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffroy VAUDOR (GEOFFROY VAUDOR)
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
12 janv. 1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Geoffroy VAUDOR (GEOFFROY VAUDOR) a ajouté Collège Romain Rolland à son parcours scolaire