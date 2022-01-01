RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BelfortLe résultat du brevet à Belfort
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Léon Gambetta- Paris 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Léon Gambetta- Paris 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Paris 1985 - 1986
-
Universite Nanterre : Paris X- Paris 1989 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Hsd Ernst & Young- Paris la defense 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Georgia Sandrine GEORGANTIS
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Née le :
17 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
