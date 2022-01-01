Geraldine SOWKA (MARCHAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Longwy)- Longwy 1977 - 1985
-
COLLEGE ALFRED MEZIERES- Longwy 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Alfred Mézières- Longwy 1989 - 1992
-
ESTHUA- Angers 1996 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geraldine SOWKA (MARCHAND)
-
Vit à :
HAGONDANGE, France
-
Née le :
25 déc. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
