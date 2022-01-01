Gerard BIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PRIMAIRE- Maucomble 1960 - 1968
-
Lycée Professionnel Honoré Pons- Saint nicolas d'aliermont 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Univers Saint Saens- Saint saens 1971 - 1980
-
Brosserie Lecler Noël Croisy Sur L'andelle - Chauffeur livreur tourneur- Croisy sur andelle 1980 - 1980
-
Legrand - Outilleur- MONTVILLE 1981 - 2013
-
Legrand - Outilleur- FONTAINE LE BOURG 2013 - 2014
Parcours militaire
-
34° Régiment Du Génie- Epernay 1974 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard BIGNON
-
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
-
Né en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
