GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Foncin 75020- Paris 1948 - 1951
-
Pierre Foncin Paris 20éme- Paris 1948 - 1951
-
ECOLE PIERRE FONCIN- Paris 1948 - 1951
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION VAYSSE- Le pre saint gervais
Internat1952 - 1955
-
Ecole Andre Malraux (Tergnier)- Tergnier 1952 - 1956
-
ECOLE EMILE LEVASSOR- Paris 1955 - 1957
-
Collège Moulin Des Prés- Paris 1957 - 1958
-
Collège De La Fere- La fere 1958 - 1964
-
Collège Marie De Luxembourg- La fere 1958 - 1964
-
Lycée Mixte- La fere 1958 - 1964
Parcours club
-
USB- Beautor
En 1962 en Ã©quipe premiÃ¨re, en DH avec Dos Santos Arnaud, coco Rozelet1960 - 1964
Parcours militaire
-
21 Rima- Sissonne
Classe 64/2B, caporal,caporal chef, sergent chef de Half strack et chef section CEB ( compagnie eclairage de brigade)1964 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
CARPANO ET PONS - MÃ©canographe (Informatique)- Cluses 1966 - 1969
-
ETS BRETTON - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Cluses 1969 - 1971
-
EBC - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Reims 1971 - 1993
-
Dupeux S.a - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Betheniville 1993 - 1998
-
Champagne Gh Martel - Responsable de secteur- Epernay 1996 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ)
-
Vit Ã :
CERNAY-LES-REIMS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
5 juin 1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 79 ans à présent . Après des études lycée Marie de Lux. de La-Fère (58-64), armée 16 mois (64-65)au 21ème RIMA Sissonne (02) ,Ecole informatique IBM . 2 garçons un petit fils franco-allemand 12 ans ( Felix-Antoine) .
Profession :
RetraitÃ© (informaticien)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Christiane CHATEL sur la photo 4 ème Moderne
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ sur la photo Seconde Générale
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ sur la photo 5ème Classique
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Yves GERIN sur la photo 4ème moderne
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Gerard BALOU sur la photo 3 ème Moderne BEPC
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ sur la photo 3 ème Moderne BEPC
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Denise CASTEL (LEVEQUES) sur la photo 3 ème Moderne BEPC
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ sur la photo 3 ème Moderne BEPC
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Jean-Jacques NIAY sur la photo Première
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ sur la photo La fête pendant les Classes
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Jean Pierre RUBY sur la photo Cours Compl. 5éme Moderne photo 11.02.1958
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Benamar IDRISS sur la photo Cours Compl. 5éme Moderne photo 11.02.1958
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Alain GUYOT sur la photo classe de 3eme ou 2eme 1961/1962
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu Alain GUYOT sur la photo Première
-
GÃ©rard GÃ‰RARD ET DENISE (DERVILLEZ) a reconnu RenÃ© CARLIER sur la photo 4ème moderne